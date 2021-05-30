Lotto Results: Saturday, 29 May 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 29 May 2021 are:
LOTTO: 16, 18, 20, 22, 26, 29 B: 41
LOTTO PLUS 1: 11, 20, 23, 28, 34, 43 B: 45
LOTTO PLUS 2: 07, 11, 20, 28, 50, 51 B: 30
#DrawResults for 29/05/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 29, 2021
#LOTTO: 16, 18, 20, 22, 26, 29#B: 41
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 20, 23, 28, 34, 43#B: 45#LOTTOPLUS2: 07, 11, 20, 28, 50, 51#B: 30 pic.twitter.com/IAB9DlMjwP
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.