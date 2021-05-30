Lesufi visits Cornwall Hill College after parents protest over alleged racism

Parents at the prestigious school staged a demonstration earlier this week, where they called for the resignation of the headmaster.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria to intervene in an alleged stand-off between parents and the school.

They accused the principal of failing to deal with racial tensions at the institution.

Lesufi is expected to meet with the school's management and its diversity committee, which was established last year, over the lack of commitment to the much-needed transformation agenda at the school.

The MEC's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We are informed that some parents have made allegations of racism against the school, to the extent that some have engaged in peaceful protest outside the school to voice their displeasure. The MEC’s visit coincides with the protest by concerned parents, and he would want to intervene and make sure that all are happy after the engagement.”

