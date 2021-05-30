KZN SAPS probe murder case after ANC councillor survives suspected hit

Authorities on Sunday said the gunmen opened fire at his house killing one person and injuring two people in what is believed to be a hit.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have opened a case of murder after an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in Umkhambathi Mzwandile Shandu survived a suspected assassination attack after unknown people fired shots with rifles at this home.

Authorities on Sunday said the gunmen opened fire at his house killing one person and injuring two people in what is believed to be a hit.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele said: “Unknown suspects entered the house and fired several gunshots. One victim aged 30 died at the scene while two others were seriously injured. And the domestic worker was not injured.”

