KZN man killed in industrial explosion

JOHANNESBURG – A KwaZulu-Natal man has died while another was injured in an industrial explosion at a cleaning service in Cliffdale.

Emergency services said the man was cleaning the inside of a tanker on Saturday when a small explosion occurred.

His colleague was injured when he attempted to rescue the man but inhaled large amounts of carbon monoxide.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said: “ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene along with the fire department. The 40-year-old male was found have suffered moderate to serious injuries, and was treated and transported to a private hospital in Hillcrest. The fire department recovered the body of the deceased from inside the tanker and South African Police Service were also on scene for further investigations.”

