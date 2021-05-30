KZN man killed in industrial explosion
Emergency services said the man was killed when he was cleaning the inside of a tanker on Saturday,where a small explosion occurred.
JOHANNESBURG – A KwaZulu-Natal man has died while another was injured in an industrial explosion at a cleaning service in Cliffdale.
Emergency services said the man was cleaning the inside of a tanker on Saturday when a small explosion occurred.
His colleague was injured when he attempted to rescue the man but inhaled large amounts of carbon monoxide.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said: “ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene along with the fire department. The 40-year-old male was found have suffered moderate to serious injuries, and was treated and transported to a private hospital in Hillcrest. The fire department recovered the body of the deceased from inside the tanker and South African Police Service were also on scene for further investigations.”
[CLIFFDALE] One dead, one injured in an industrial explosion https://t.co/JUjBA1WAT0#realhelprealfast pic.twitter.com/FqyabT1dFyER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) May 29, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.