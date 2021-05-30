Heads up! Eskom says it might implement load shedding tonight

The power utility said it may be forced to implement either stage 1 or stage 2 load shedding on Sunday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - With the president expected to brief the nation, it remains unclear whether some South African's will be able to tune into the address come 7 pm.

Eskom has warned that it might be forced to turn off your electricity at short notice adding to South Africa's lockdown woes.

The power utility said it may be forced to implement either stage 1 or stage 2 load shedding on Sunday evening.

It has urged the public to reduce their electricity consumption to minimise the risk of rotational blackouts.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha said following supply constraints caused by breakdowns in generation units and high winter demand, the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

Mantshatsha said the company would communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the national grid.

“Eskom teams are working hard to return generators to service and Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any changes to the system.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.