FS, NC record alarming surges in COVID cases in schools in 1 week

The Free State alone accounts for 174 new cases while the Northern Cape has recorded 264 positive cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State and the Northern Cape education departments have recorded alarming surges in COVID-19 infections in schools in these provinces in the last week.

The Free State Education Department on Sunday said between 24-28 May, 174 learners and 162 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 at 22 schools that have had to close.

In the Northern Cape, of the 264 new infections 180 are learners, 62 are educators and 22 support staff have to isolate.

The department's Geoffrey van der Merwe said: “We have seen a consistent increase in the number of closure of schools.”

Since the beginning of May, 78 schools were closed in the Northern Cape.

This increase in new infections comes at the time when the Basic Education Department has announced all primary school pupils are expected to return to class full time from late July.

