Friends, family give glowing tributes to late kwaito star ‘Mjokes’ Matsane

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s music fraternity has paid tribute to the late kwaito pioneer and Trompies member Mojalefa Emmanuel ‘Mjokes’ Matsane at his funeral service on Saturday.

Friends and family gathered in Soweto, to pay their last respects to Matsane who passed away last week in a car accident.

‘Mjokes’, as he was affectionately known, was the lead vocalist of the renowned kwaito group and became a household name with hit tracks such as ‘Sweety Lavo’.

Speaking at his funeral service his son, Jazmee Matsane, described his father as a leader in the South African music industry.

“My father was an amazing man. He was not just my father but a father to all. My father was not a downgrader, he was an uplifter – he was the embodiment of what a black man should be.”

