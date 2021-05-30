Go

3 people killed in WC head-on crash near Laingsburg

Traffic is being diverted from the scene of the accident on the N1, 33 km from Laingsburg.

Three people have passed away after a car and bakkie collided on the N1 near Laingsburg on Sunday, 30 May 2021. Picture: Supplied
Three people have passed away after a car and bakkie collided on the N1 near Laingsburg on Sunday, 30 May 2021. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A road crash has claimed the lives of three people following a head-on collision near Laingsburg.

The accident happened on the N1 highway on Sunday afternoon.

The Western Cape Transport Department's Jandre Bakker said: “A fatal head-on crash occurred on N1, 33 kilometres from Laingsburg. Three people died in this crash between a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle (or bakkie). While the N1 is currently closed traffic is diverted around the scene. Traffic will be delayed until the scene is cleared.”

A stop-and-go has been put in place to manage traffic in the area.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA