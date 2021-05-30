3 people killed in WC head-on crash near Laingsburg

Traffic is being diverted from the scene of the accident on the N1, 33 km from Laingsburg.

CAPE TOWN – A road crash has claimed the lives of three people following a head-on collision near Laingsburg.

The accident happened on the N1 highway on Sunday afternoon.

The Western Cape Transport Department's Jandre Bakker said: “A fatal head-on crash occurred on N1, 33 kilometres from Laingsburg. Three people died in this crash between a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle (or bakkie). While the N1 is currently closed traffic is diverted around the scene. Traffic will be delayed until the scene is cleared.”

A stop-and-go has been put in place to manage traffic in the area.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.