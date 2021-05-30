Go

2 suspected cellphone tower battery thieves arrested in EC

The pair are scheduled to appear before the Cradock Magistrates' Court on Monday, where they will face charges relating to the possession of suspected stolen property.

Two suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen cellphone batteries on 28 May 2021 in Cradock, EC. Cellphone tower batteries valued at R250 000 was confiscated. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
CAPE TOWN – Police in the town of Cradock, in the Eastern Cape, have arrested two men after they were found in possession of Vodacom tower batteries worth a quarter of a million rand.

The pair were travelling on the N10 highway on Friday when authorities spotted their suspicious-looking vehicle.

The police's Lariane Jonker said: “After successfully stopping the vehicle, the two suspects fled the scene. Six Vodacom tower batteries valued at R250,000 were confiscated.”

Two suspects aged 27 and 29 were subsequently apprehended.

