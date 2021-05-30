14 suspects arrested in Khayelitsha after SAPS seize firearms, ammunition

A task team aimed at rooting out extortion in the township conducted patrols on Friday night when they spotted a group of men outside a tavern in Site B.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The suspects aged between 33 and 39 were arrested and detained in the Khayelitsha police station.”

The men are scheduled to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday where they'll face charges relating to the possession of firearms and ammunition.

