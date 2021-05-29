Umsunduzi legal rep: Municipality needs to be more compliant with health laws

The municipality has been dragged to court by the South African Human Rights Commission (SARHC) over the poor state of the site.

DURBAN - The legal representatives of the Umsunduzi Local Municipality in Pietermaritzburg say their client needs to be more proactive in complying with environmental and health legislation at its new England landfill site to avoid litigation.

It's been linked to emissions and outbreaks of fires in Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal manager for the South African Human Rights Commission Lloyd Lotz said the new England road landfill site poses danger to the environment and humans.

“It’s a constitutional matter. If the declarator is provided for, it is something that forces the municipality to do what it’s supposed to do.”

Yugen Moodley who represents the Umsunduzi Local Municipality said they conceded that the state of site was concerning.

“I think the municipality, going into the future, needs to be proactive, it needs to set out budgets for equipment in advance to minimise some of the problems that come up from time to time.”

The matter was heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

Judgment has been reserved.

