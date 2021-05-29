Tshegofatso Pule murder case: Shoba’s lawyers have 4 months to prepare for trial

Shoba has been charged with premeditated murder after the man who confessed to killing a pregnant Tshegofatso Pule turned state witness.

JOHANNESBURG – The defence in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case has been given four months to prepare for trial.

The alleged mastermind behind Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, made a brief appearance in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday, 28 May 2021.

The trial has been set down to begin in October.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonodwane said they have already disclosed the contents of the docket to the defence.

“The trial against Ntuthuko Shoba is set to begin on 4 October 2021, following a brief appearance at the High Court in Johannesburg. We are ready to proceed with the trial as the state.”

