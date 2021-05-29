Tanker spilling diesel onto M1 following multi-vehicle crash

It’s understood a car collided with the rear of the tanker which was spilling diesel across all traffic lanes.

JOHANNESBURG –The M1 north at the Oxford off-ramp has been completely closed to traffic following an accident involving multiple vehicles, including a diesel tanker.

Five other cars were involved in the crash. However, no injuries had been reported.

Emergency services are working to clean up the spill.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minaar said traffic was being detoured due to the potential danger posed by the highly flammable fuel.

“There is a major obstruction on the Mike one north (M1 north) at Oxford Road offramp due to an accident which involves five cars and a tanker. Motorists can exit the freeway at Empire Road offramp and then join Jan Smuts Avenue, go off onto 11th Avenue where they can join the Mike one (M1 again).”

