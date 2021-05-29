Singh denies seeing ‘hidden’ info detailing payment of Gupta kickbacks

Former Transnet group-CFO Anoj Singh said he didn’t know that Excel spreadsheets sent to him by Regiments contained details of money laundering payments or that he had to open hidden tabs to see the information.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh has denied that Regiments sent him details of kickbacks that were paid to Gupta money laundering companies.

The State Capture Commission showed him emails from Eric Wood requesting payments with attachments of Excel spreadsheets, a Singh left evidence leader advocate Anton Myburg in stitches when he said he didn’t know how to open the documents.

“Documents that are attached would require that you physically do something to the spreadsheet to be able to access these. It’s called hidden data,” said Singh.

“The first time that I can honestly tell you that I became aware of the fact that this spreadsheet contained this hidden information was literally when we were here.”

But Advocate Myburg asked Singh repeatedly if he was saying he doesn’t know how this basic accounting tool works.

“I would assume that you have good Excel computer skills?”

Singh replied: “I would say average.”

The advocate chuckled before asking the former CFO again.

“As group -CFO of Transnet and Eskom, this is your bread and butter? Excel spreadsheets. Correct?”

But Singh he didn’t always deal with spreadsheets: “Not really. If you’re group CFO Excel spreadsheets are prepared for you.”

Transnet paid regiments R1 billion and the spreadsheets detail payments from regiments to Gupta money laundering companies.

