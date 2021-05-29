SAMRC: SA cannot be allowed to run out of oxygen amid looming 3rd wave

According to data provided by Every Breath Counts Coalition, The NGO Path as well as the Clinton Health Access Initiative, South Africa is among 19 countries that could be most at risk of running out of oxygen as COVID-19 cases surge.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) on Saturday said South Africa cannot be allowed to run out of oxygen as it battles the COVID-19 third wave.

It is being reported data compiled and analysed by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Argentina and South Africa are among 19 countries most at risk of running out of oxygen.

But the Medical Research Council said with the experience gained from the last two COVID-19 waves there was no need to panic.

The data also said the 19 countries in question have recorded an increase of at least 20% in demand for oxygen supply, while having vaccinated less than 20% of their population.

At the same time, the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the World Bank have shipped hundreds of thousands of oxygen concentrators to various countries.

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country’s ability to manage this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic would depend on the behaviour of citizens.

Ramaphosa is currently addressing the ninth provincial conference of the ANC in the Northern Cape.

He said the ability to manage the pandemic would also depend on the speed with which eligible citizens were vaccinated and the extent to which the country contains further spread.

“COVID is a great challenge because people are dying. We can defeat COVID, but vaccines must be made available and we need more and more vaccines. But we also need to need to be able to manufacture our own vaccines.”

Additional reporting by Nobuhle Nkhoma.

