Powerball Results: Friday, 28 May 2021
These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 28 May 2021.
JOHANNESBURG – These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 28 May 2021:
POWERBALL: 31, 33, 36, 38, 44 PB: 04
POWERBALL PLUS: 12, 18, 20, 31, 34 PB: 03
#DrawResults for 28/05/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 28, 2021
#PowerBall: 31, 33, 36, 38, 44#PowerBall: 04#PowerBallPLUS: 12, 18, 20, 31, 34#PowerBall: 03 pic.twitter.com/gRNjwrOfF1
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.