Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash

This follows a multivehicle crash involving five cars and a diesel tanker earlier on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Metro Police Department on Saturday said the Oxford off-ramp on the M1 North has been cleared to traffic.

The tanker was travelling northbound when a car hit the rear, causing fuel to leak across all traffic lanes.

JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said emergency services who cordoned off the lanes to clean up the spill have managed to stop the leak and worked to resolve any remaining hazards.

“The M1 freeway on Oxford has now been cleared. The diesel, which had spilt off on the freeway cleared by EMS staff and the traffic flow there is now back to normal.”

