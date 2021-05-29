Naptosa cautiously welcomes return to daily attendance for primary school pupils

DBE announced on Saturday that all schools for children with special educational needs and primary school pupils (from grade R to 7) were expected to return to classes daily under the traditional timetable from 26 July.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has welcomed the announcement by the basic education department that all primary schools and schools for learners with special needs will open fully from July.

But the teachers’ union said it would be monitoring developments to see how teachers and learners cope with the new timetable.

Avuxeni! Mahungu ku suka ka Ndzawulo wa Tidyondzo ta Masungulo @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/Y4hQ3NiZXb Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) May 29, 2021

The basic education department announced on Saturday that all schools for children with special educational needs and primary school pupils (from grade R to 7) were expected to return to classes daily under the traditional timetable from 26 July.

READ: Primary school pupils must return to daily school attendance from July - DBE

The department said this would be done provided the risk adjustment strategy is implemented, and Naptosa spokesperson Basil Manuel said this must be done with vigilance.

“We want to ensure that health and safety measures are maintained. We want to ensure that if things turn badly, we certainly will have a rethink and a review.”

The department has also advised that the movement of pupils should be minimised, and teachers will be required to rotate between lessons.

All the contact sports in the schooling environment remain suspended.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.