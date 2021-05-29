Nafiz Modack’s lawyers ask for more detail on Kinnear case to prepare for bail

Modack, alleged private investigator Zane Kilian and associate Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Detective Charl Kinnear.

CAPE TOWN – The defence in the Nafiz Modack trial said it needs details about where and with whom the alleged crime boss conspired to run his apparent criminal enterprise, before it can launch its bail bid.

Modack, alleged private investigator Zane Kilian and associate Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Detective Charl Kinnear.

The trio and two others face a raft of other charges before the Blue Downs Regional Court.

The court will have to determine how much detail the state shares with the defence.

Modack, Kilian and Jacques Cronje’s defence lawyers have all requested more details to prepare for bail.

Appearing on behalf of co-accused Ricardo Morgan and Ashley Tabisher, attorney Bruce Hendricks said they were ready to proceed with a bail hearing.

The State said revealing too much detail at this stage may endanger witnesses and expose investigation methods and police techniques.

Investigations into the matter have continued, with the possibility of more charges being added.

The men are back in the dock on 9 June.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.