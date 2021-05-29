Mjokes never stole from anybody, he died with his boots on – Mbalula

Matsane, who passed away in a car crash last week while returning to his home in Soweto after performing with Trompies, was laid to rest today.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has described the late kwaito star and Trompies member Mojalefa Emmanuel Matsane as a man of integrity.

Matsane who was affectionately called ‘Mjokes’ passed away in a car crash last week while returning to his home in Soweto after performing with Trompies.

Friends, family, and the music fraternity have gathered in soweto to bid farewell to the kwaito pioneer.

‘Mjokes' or 'Copperhead' - as he was known in the kwaito world - had been in the music industry for over two decades and performed various genres of music including Afro-pop and House.

Speaking at the funeral service Mbalula said Matsane would be missed in the music industry.

“Mjokes never stole anything from anybody. He died an honourable man, and he died with his boots on through his own talent. Whatever happened, we must never behave like people who have got no hope. There is hope because there was Mjokes and he planted a seed, and because of that we must survive.”

Mbalula took to the podium after Trompies member, Eugene ‘Donald Duck’ Mthethwa refused to allow a representative of the department of sport, arts and culture to speak at the service.

Mthethwa disrupted the woman's speech when he broke into song before protesting that ‘these people’ do not know artists while they were living, but only want to honour them once they had passed away.

He insisted he would only allow Mbalula to speak because the minister actually knew Matsane.

Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo

