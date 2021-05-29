'Let's celebrate his life' - Mjokes' son pays tribute to his late father

Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane passed away in a car accident last Sunday when he was returning from a performance with Trompies in Meadowlands, Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG – The son of music star Emmanuel ‘Mjokes’ Matsane has said his father would have wanted everyone to come together and work through their loss. He said his father taught him that the only thing that matters is love.

The funeral service of the late Trompies member took place in Soweto on Saturday.

He passed away in a car accident last Sunday when he was returning from a performance with his bandmates in Meadowlands, Soweto.

READ: Funeral service of Kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto



Matsane was reportedly driving to his home in Dhlamini.

Mjokes, as he was affectionately known, was the lead vocalist of the renowned kwaito group and quickly became a household name with hit tracks such as ‘Sweety Lavo’.

WATCH: Trompies - Sweety Lavo

In a moving tribute, Matsane's son said his father lived life to the fullest.

“Let’s celebrate his life. My Dad was not a materialistic man, and he showed me that the most important thing in this world is love. There is nothing higher than love. We can go through this together, my father would have wanted that. Let’s live life to the fullest because Mjokes would have wanted that.”

the kwaito pioneer will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.