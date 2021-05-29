DBE urges victims of bullying to report perpetrators to combat issue at schools

The nationwide anti-bullying campaign kicked off in Orange Farm on Friday ahead Of Child Protection Week, which runs from 31 May to 7 June, aimed at preventing the violent cycle of bullying in schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Saturday said violence in schools was a problem and bullying was not a solution.

The departments’ intention is to raise awareness on bullying that has become increasingly evident in South African schools.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said this campaign was also to urge victims of bullying to report their perpetrators.

“So we are saying that young people must stop bullying and we are also appealing to the bullies that violence is not a solution to any problem.”

