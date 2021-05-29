898,955 COVID vaccine jabs administered as SA’s phase 2 rollout coninues

At the same time, 123 COVID-related fatalities have been reported in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing our death toll to 56,293.

JOHANNESBURG – In the latest COVID-19 update, the department of health has reported 898,955 vaccines have been administered for people aged 60 and above as well as health care workers under phase 1 b and phase 2 of the national vaccine rollout programme.

According to the department, 479,768 people were vaccinated under the Sisonke programme, while 418,187 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered so far.



The Free State recorded the highest number of deaths at 38, followed by the Northern Cape with 30, Gauteng with 23, and Limpopo with 16 fatalities.

The North West and Eastern Cape provinces had no fatalities in the latest cycle, while Mpumulanga and KwaZulu-Natal both recorded six deaths in their provinces, and the Western Cape recorded four.

The department also reported 4,576 new cases were picked up in the same cycle, which pushed the known caseload to more than 1,645,000.

South Africa’s recovery rate is currently at 93.8%, which meant that more than 1,551,000 people had recuperated from the virus thus far.

