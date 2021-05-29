2 suspects arrested in violent EC service delivery protests

The latest incident happened in Kariega in the early hours of Saturday morning when about 200 demonstrators stoned and torched a truck.

CAPE TOWN – Police have arrested two suspects following a violent service delivery protest in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The latest incident happened in Kariega in the early hours of Saturday morning when about 200 demonstrators stoned and torched a truck.

Taxi-related and service delivery protests have sparked in the metro this week, resulting in millions of rand worth of damage.

Ten vehicles have been torched since the violence erupted.

The Police's Andre Beetge said: "When POPS members came to the scene, about 200 protestors were surrounding the truck. Due to the members thinking that the driver was still trapped inside the truck, a warning shot was fired, and the protestors driven from the truck."

It was then discovered the driver had already escaped from the burning vehicle and he ran to a nearby farm looking for help.

A police vehicle was also pelted with stones and public infrastructure has been vandalised.

The situation remains tense.

"Police also arrested two suspects for public violence, damage to property, as well as the damaging of infrastructure."

On Wednesday nine buses were set alight in Motherwell. Six suspects were apprehended.

It was whether this week's taxi-related demonstrations and service delivery protests are linked.

