Zondo dismisses Eskom's application to cross-examine Koko

Advocate Chris McConnachie was representing Eskom and he said Koko’s evidence would leave the power utility tainted unless they cross-examined him.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has on Friday dismissed Eskom’s application to cross-examine former chief executive Matshela Koko.

The power utility wanted to refute Koko’s evidence.

He alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa influenced the board to trump up charges against him, that Eskom lied to the courts and that he played no role in the awarding of a contract to McKinsey

McConnachie said the cross-examination would assist the commission to get more clarity but Zondo disagreed.

