WC Transport MEC Mitchell condemns latest attacks on Golden Arrow buses

CAPE TOWN - Three people were injured during protest action targeting Golden Arrow buses in the Nyanga area in Cape Town.

On Friday morning, a bus was set alight at the Nyanga terminus and city law enforcement vehicles were stoned.

Golden Arrow said that 22 buses were stoned on Friday in the area and one company bakkie was torched in Phillipi.

#NyangaProtest A Golden Arrow bus was set alight at the Nyanga terminus during protest action this morning. City Law Enforcement vehicles were stoned and staff were also attacked. KP



The Western Cape Transport Department has condemned the attacks on Golden Arrow buses by taxi industry operators and drivers.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that the 22 buses were damaged extensively when they were pelted with stones.

"An official and one passenger was injured as a result of the stone-throwing this morning and a company official was attacked in Phillipi and his company bakkie was set alight."

A passenger was hit in the face while she was sitting in the bus, as well as an official, and a second official was assaulted and his vehicle was set alight in Phillipi.

Dyke-Beyer said that it was unacceptable that buses were being targeted.

On Thursday, buses were also stoned and there was an attempted petrol bombing.

The bus company said that the incidents occurred following an operation in the area by authorities.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has strongly condemned the criminal acts of vandalism and intimidation by taxi operators and drivers in the Nyanga area.

"We will not compromise on the safety of commuters and citizens and have made it clear that the Western Cape government will use all available regulatory measures and powers at its disposal to take strong action."

