WC cop handed life sentence for 2018 murder of partygoer

Sergeant Thanduxolo Mbonyana went to a party his girlfriend was having in Mandela Park, where he shot Lusanda Makosana seven times.

CAPE TOWN – A policeman has been sentenced to life behind bars for shooting dead a man during an argument in Khayelitsha in 2018.

Thanduxolo Mbonyana was found guilty of the murder of Lusanda Makosana.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday welcomed the sentence, saying the crime tarnished the relationship between the police and the community it served.

Mbonyana was a sergeant when he went to a party his girlfriend was having in Mandela Park, where he shot Makosana seven times.

In his plea and sentencing agreement, Mbonyana confirms he then dragged the body into his car and dumped it elsewhere in Mandela Park.

The shooting happened in front of people who were at the house party.

The NPA said the officer tampered with the crime scene as he attempted to clean the blood using a mop, water, and household cleaner.

He also removed the cartridges from the scene and changed his bloodstained clothes.

The State argued Mbonyana was a police officer who was supposed to uphold the law and protect vulnerable members of society.

The prosecution further suggested he acted with clear precision from the time he executed the murder, to the time he changed his clothing and washed it.

