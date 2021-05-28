WC authorities urge people to stop jumping vaccine queues, lying about their age

In recent days, there was much talk and confusion around non-healthcare workers or people not 60 years and over-jumping queues at vaccination sites.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has on numerous occasions urged people to wait for their turn to be vaccinated and has now introduced a system to manage walk-ins for over 60s at vaccination sites.

Now, local teams have control over scheduling the number of people per site, based on the available capacity and vaccines.

Premier Alan Winde on Thursday said the health department would provide a margin of additional vaccines to sites for eligible walk-ins.

The provincial government said the scheduling system managed through the EVDS had not always worked as well as it should.

Now, vaccines that are not administered on the day will also be used for someone who is over 60 and who arrives without an appointment - but you may wait longer than normal.

A registered nurse and vaccinator said despite guidelines and protocols people were still pitching up at sites.

"They show up at vaccine sites, produce their ID cards and get vaccinated. And whilst I have patients who are in their 80s and 90s that are sitting around like good honourable citizens that have registered on the system being left behind."

Premier Winde is appealing to residents to play their part.

"What we definitely don't want is anybody misrepresenting themselves below the age of 60 to try squeeze into this band as we saw people trying to do the same with whether they were healthcare workers or not."

