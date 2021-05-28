Untu hauls Prasa to Labour Court over unpaid 5% salary increase

The workers union gave Prasa an ultimatum last month to increase salaries of employees by 5% or face the repercussions.

JOHANNESBURG – The United Transport Allied Trade Union (Untu) has on Friday delivered on its promise to file an urgent application against the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to enforce payment of a current multi-term agreement.

The union claims the rail operator failed to implement a deal signed last year and as a result, it approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg to force Prasa to pay up.

The union's spokesperson, Sonja Carstens said the rail agency is bound by the agreement in terms of the bargaining council.

“Prasa had to pay the increase at the end of April this year but neglected to do so. Untu will not allow Prasa to play around with the lives of our members by not giving them an increase due to them.”

