Stats SA to carry out pilot census

CAPE TOWN - While a date for South Africa’s main census has yet to be announced, Statistics South Africa will carry out a pilot census.

Cabinet on Thursday said people and institutions could register online for the pilot census up until 30 June, by visiting getcounted.statssa.gov.za. People will then be contacted by telephone.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the pilot would target selected areas and was intended as a dress rehearsal for the main census to test systems and processes.

“We are requesting that when the calls come through, South Africans should not be scammed and open their homes to criminals. The calls will only be telephonic and there won’t be anyone visiting your home until the main census takes place.”

