Some families of slain Zandspruit men plead for donations for burials

The eight men were part of a group of nine who were rounded up last week by angry residents at a local sports ground, where they were beaten, tortured and necklaced for their suspected involvement in a spate of crimes in the area.

The families of the eight men who were killed in a mob attack in Zandspruit said they were battling to afford final arrangements to lay their loved ones to rest.

The men are expected to be buried at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Only one of the attacked men survived the violent vigilante attack but remains in hospital.

While families in mourning are usually comforted by their community, some of the family members of the men said they had received no help.

One family said they were still battling to secure a coffin, while another told Eyewitness News that that they couldn’t afford a decent funeral parlor to help with final preparations for the burial.

Grieving families are now pleading for donations.

However, community leader Alfred Mashile said residents were having none of it.

He said some were afraid to assist because they fear they may be targeted for helping.

“The community I afraid to get involved as they fear, things are bad. As leaders, we can’t fold hands and do nothing because we expected the boys to be buried on Saturday.”

Six people who are believed to have been part of the mob have been arrested and appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court earlier this week on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and murder.

