Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu inaugurates new CDA board members

Board members of the Central Drug Authority are expected to work with the Social Development Department, law enforcement authorities and organisations to address substance abuse and its effects on families and communities.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has inaugurated new members of the Central Drug Authority (CDA) board in Kempton Park.

The CDA is government’s leading advisory body established to advise government and social partners on the alcohol and substance abuse prevention and reduction strategies.

Board members of the Central Drug Authority are expected to work with the Social Development Department, law enforcement authorities and organisations to address substance abuse and its effects on families and communities.

“I call upon the drug authority to mobilise and strengthen public, private, civic, academic and multilateral partnerships with which our finite resources can be directed towards building sustainable livelihoods,” said the minister.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that one of the key mandates of the CDA was to support the provincial substance abuse forums and local drug action committees as a way to enhance existing community initiatives with specific knowledge and skills to manage their own prevention work.

Zulu said that the board would also assist with the implementation of the national drug master plan approved by Cabinet in 2019.

The term for the new board members runs for a period of five years.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.