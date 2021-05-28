New SANDF chief Maphwanya vows to serve SA with courage

General Rudzani Maphwanya has now taken his oath, and vowed to serve the country with courage, dignity and honour, and set a good example to those who serve under him.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday oversaw the swearing in of General Rudzani Maphwanya as the new chief of the South African Defence Force.

General Solly Shoke will retire at the end of the month after serving in the position for a decade.

General Maphwanya has now taken his oath and vowed to serve the country with courage, dignity and honour, and set a good example to those who serve under him.

“I hereby formally accept and take over the command of the South African National Defence Force,” said Maphwanya.

SA Military Health Service displayed a stellar performance in their participation of the Chief of the SA National Defence Force Change of Command Parade on 28 May 21.



Info and Photos by Lieutenant Thabo Tukula | SA Military Health Service Corporate Communication.#SANDF#SAMHS pic.twitter.com/znYeuPmaGX SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) May 28, 2021

Commander-in-Chief, President C. Ramaphosa and Judge President of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Province Division, Mr D. Mlambo during the Declaration by the incoming Chief of the SA National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya.#SANDF pic.twitter.com/f5wQCUCE5n SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) May 28, 2021

General Shoke has praised the soldiers who continued to serve the country amid the defense force being cash-strapped, and under-resourced.

“Let us preserve our own interests, and also rise above our interests, political interests and serve this country,” Shoke said.

He told President Cyril Ramaphosa that even though he would be a pensioner next week, he would continue to approach him to lobby against budget cuts.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.