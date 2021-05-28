SAHRC case against Umsunduzi municipality over hazardous landfill in court today

DURBAN – The Pietermaritzburg High Court is on Friday expected to hear an application by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against the Umsunduzi Local Municipality over the poor state of its New England landfill site.

The site has been described as a health hazard by environmental groups including groundWork.

Court action by the SAHRC follows the emission of toxic fumes and the outbreak of fires in Pietermaritzburg.

The commission wants the Pietermaritzburg High Court to force the municipality to improve safety measures at the landfill site.

It has accused the municipality of violating the Constitution.

The commission's Kwazulu-Natal manager Lloyd Lotz said they had resolved to take court action because not much came out of discussions with the municipality over the past 10 years.

Lotz said even the KwaZulu-Natal environmental affairs department struggled to get the local municipality to clean up it’s act.

He called on the High Court to grant an interdict that would force the municipality to file a detailed and comprehensive action plan to improve conditions at the landfill site.

Environmental advocacy organisation groundWork said it was considering applying to be a friend of the court on the matter.

