Popcru concerned about attacks on police, vigilantism

CAPE TOWN - Police union Popcru said that it was worried about a recent spate of attacks on police and vigilantism.

It was responding to the loss of more than 26 police officers in recent months, as well as incidents of mob justice.

“Police have their own underlying challenges, such as the allocation of resources, staff shortages, budget cuts. and of course the infighting within the SAPS. So, whenever there isn't sufficient service delivery in district communities, people do not look at the underlying challenges that police face,” said, spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

