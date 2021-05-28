Outgoing SANDF head Shoke thanks Ramaphosa for trusting him to lead armed forces

General Solly Shoke will be retiring at the end of the month and Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya will take over the reins from 1 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Solly Shoke has thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, for trusting him to lead the country's soldiers for over a decade.

Shoke will be retiring at the end of the month and Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya will take over the reins from 1 June.

Ramaphosa was part of Friday's handover ceremony at the Pretoria Military Sports Club.

Shoke, who joined the African National Congress (ANC)'s military wing uMkhonto weSizwe in the 1970s, said that looking back on his career he was humbled by the role the SANDF had played in ending apartheid.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I'd live to see South Africa that is free."

Gen Shoke handed over the command to the newly appointed Chief, Gen Maphwanya following the appointments of the new Military Command Council members as announced by the President on 14 April 2021. #sandf#SANDF#SASoldierMagazine pic.twitter.com/ZALxXnBIFn SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) May 28, 2021

He has thanked soldiers for their sacrifices to serve the country, including recently when the COVID-19 pandemic hit South Africa.

"I'm proud of you. Even at the height of the coronavirus, you were at the forefront fully knowing that you could be infected."

Shoke acknowledged that soldiers did make mistakes from time to time but urged the public not to be ungrateful to their contribution.

