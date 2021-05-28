NGOs highlight state of hunger in SA during lockdown

The United Nations report said that close to 690 million people went hungry in 2019, 10 million more than the year before. Asia and Africa accounted for the majority of hungry people across the world.

CAPE TOWN - Local NGOs are highlighting the state of hunger in South Africa, especially following prolonged periods of lockdown.

It's World Hunger Day and philanthropists and aid organsations used the opportunity to urge communities and corporates to carry on donating food to stave off hunger amongst the most vulnerable.

The COVID-19 pandemic associated lockdowns, and loss of income, further intensified the problem with the most vulnerable people bearing the brunt.

Precious Nala from local non-profit organisation, Afrika Tikkun: "Last year, in May 2020, more than a third of South Africans have gone to bed hungry during the lockdown. The year before in 2019, 54% of households were at risk of hunger or were already experiencing hunger."

On Friday, humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, distributed food parcels across the country and urged others to also give back to their community.

