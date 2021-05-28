Nelson Mandela Bay mayor calls for SANDF to be deployed amid taxi strike

Roads and other infrastructure in the area have been damaged since the strike began on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay has called for the SANDF to be deployed in the wake of a bruising taxi strike in the area.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga on Thursday said the strike was wreaking havoc.

"If we do not call this sabotage or anarchy that seeks to undermine the authority of the constitution. I don't know but anarchy and disorder this would be".

Bhanga said the strike stemmed from an internal dispute within the taxi industry, which had spilt over affecting businesses, schools and medical facilities.

Bhanga has written to the President and the Eastern Cape Premier asking for the SANDF to be deployed.

"We calling for our defence force to defend our territories and defend the ordinary citizens".

