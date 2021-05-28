MPs pay homage to the creators of South Africa's Constitution

Members of Parliament (MPs) reflected on a quarter of a century since the passing of the supreme law, acknowledging those who had created from all parties.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have paid homage to those who helped craft the country's Constitution.

In a joint sitting of Parliament, almost 30 National Assembly and NCOP members debated the Constitution's 25-year anniversary. They've also noted government's failures since the Constitution came into effect.

The country's constitution came into effect on 4 February in 1997 and it was promulgated by then-President Nelson Mandela, on 18 December in 1996.

On Friday, MPs reflected on a quarter of a century since the passing of the supreme law, acknowledging those who had created from all parties.

“I acknowledged the presence in the House of some of these key drafters - Prince Buthelezi, honourable Carrim. We also on call those we lost as well, among them Zola Skweiya,” said International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone lashed at those who profited from what she called an imaginary document.

“It is our job to protect the Constitution at all costs. We all swore an oath to uphold it and uphold it we should. Those who negotiated its context should be applauded and never vilified," she said.

Other parties noted what they called an assault on the Constitution by corrupt individuals.

