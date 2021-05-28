Modack defence complains about State information as case postponed again

Nafiz Modack's lawyer, Advocate Dirk Uys, said that they needed specifics of where Modack was alleged to have conspired to commit the crimes he was charged with and with whom he allegedly colluded.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack is still not ready to proceed with a bail application.

He’s charged in connection with the assassination of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear in September.

Modack was in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday, along with four co-accused, facing a raft of charges and the matter’s been postponed to 9 June.

Defence Advocate Dirk Uys complained that information from the State lacked the detail necessary to properly prepare for a bail hearing.

He said that they needed specifics of where Modack was alleged to have conspired to commit the crimes he was charged with and with whom he allegedly colluded.

Co-accused Zane Kilian’s lawyer said he also needed more information on the State’s case, with particular reference to digital evidence.

Kilian is accused of tracking detective Kinnear’s cellphone and sharing his location with a hitman.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila: "They seem to want the whole docket, which they're not entitled to at this stage. It is for this reason that we suggested to the court that instead we'll argue and the court will rule what they're entitled to and what we can give to them."

Anti-Gang Unit officer Ashley Tabisher, who Modack allegedly bribed for information, said that he’d been ready for a bail hearing since his first court appearance on 4 May.

Prosecutors were hesitant to divulge too many details to the defence, as it may jeopardise the case at this stage.

