Magashule acted out of ‘vengeful spite’ – says Ramaphosa on suspension letter

Following the ANC national working committee’s (NWC) decision to suspend him in line with the step-aside resolution, Magashule sent a suspension letter to Ramaphosa over the CR17 campaign.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said suspended secretary general Ace Magashule “acted out in vengeful spite” when he tried to sanction him.

The ANC president details the circumstances which predate the court application.

ANC president Ramaphosa said Magashule’s motivation for issuing the suspension letter against him was an “ill-informed” distortion of the truth.

In the document, he defends the CR17 campaign, which was the basis of Magashule’s allegations – adding that no structure of the ANC ever suggested he was guilty of criminal conduct.

He further said the suspended secretary general was present in all the ANC NEC and national working committee meetings, which extensively debated the implementation of the step aside rule and never suggested anything of the kind.

The ANC step aside resolution allows the party’s leaders to summarily suspend people who fail to give an acceptable explanation or voluntarily step aside – while they face disciplinary, investigative, or prosecutorial procedures.

