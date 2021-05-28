Lobby group Sakeliga proceeds with legal action against Sedibeng Water

Sakeliga said it will be approaching the court for an urgent interdict on Monday to force Sedibeng Water not to cut off supply to parts like Mahikeng, Vryburg and Lichtenburg.

Sakeliga said it would be approaching the court for an urgent interdict on Monday to force Sedibeng Water not to cut off supply to parts like Mahikeng, Vryburg and Lichtenburg.

In the North West, municipalities owe the water board more than R1.5 billion.

Sakeliga's Piet le Roux said it was illegal to cut off everyone's water supply from next month.

"We are proceeding with legal action since the Sedibeng Water board did not provide us with the undertaking to maintain and keep operating their water supply services to the municipalities. So litigation is ongoing, we are serving papers, and we expect to be in the Mahikeng High Court on Monday".

