Kgothatso Mdunana’s family: 'it wasn't murder' isn't enough after her death

Last month, Kgothatso Mdunana plunged to her death from a flat of an unknown friend in Hangzhou. Chinese police ruled out murder.

JOHANNESBURG – The father of a South African engineering student who passed away in China said on Thursday the family still needed more information about the circumstances of her death after Chinese police ruled out murder.

Last month, Kgothatso Mdunana plunged to her death from the 13th floor of a flat of an unknown friend in Hangzhou.

She had travelled 15 hours by train from Shandong to a friend who no one knew. Her parents received the chilling news from a roommate.

They were also sent a four-second video showing their daughter's lifeless body on the ground, but it’s not clear who filmed it.

The Chinese embassy in Pretoria said their country's police have now concluded the probe into Mdunana's death and ruled out homicide after what they call a "careful investigation". Police in China established that the 24-year-old’s fall from a window on the 13th floor was an accident.

Mdunana's father, Pfarelo Mphaphuli, said they have no option but to accept this information but insist the family needs more information on the circumstances to get closure.

“It’s unfortunate that their statement is you either accept it or if you don’t accept it, it's going to take three months for the autopsy and for an investigation to be opened. It might take even longer.”

The student’s repatriation process is set to take place next week.

