Kaizer Chiefs fire head coach Gavin Hunt

Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team, the club said.

FILE: Gavin Hunt (centre) gives instructions to his Kaizer Chiefs players during a match. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has been fired with immediate effect.

The club made the announcement on Friday.

The side has been struggling under Hunt since his appoint in September 2020.

With two more league games left to play, assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team, the club said.

