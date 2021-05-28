Kaizer Chiefs fire head coach Gavin Hunt

Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team, the club said.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has been fired with immediate effect.

The club made the announcement on Friday.

The side has been struggling under Hunt since his appoint in September 2020.

