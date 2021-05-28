Joburg Theatre honours Oliver Mtukudzi with concert

The concert will be headlined by his daughter Selmor Mtukudzi, Vusi Mahlasela, Ami Faku, and Steve Dyer and many more to celebrate the late legend.

JOHANNESBURG - In celebrating Africa Month, the Johannesburg Theatre has paid tribute to the legendary late musician Oliver Mtukudzi.

The music-driven show will feature performances from Mtukudzi's most well-loved songs from one of his 65 albums.



The concert will be held on Saturday and on Sunday at the Joburg Market Theatre.

Marketing manager at Joburg City Theatre, Ntombi Mashaba, promised an amazing production.

"We're putting together a truly spectacular production titled Remembering Tuku. We'll be doing renditions of Oliver Mtukudzi but also a few of their own songs, under the theme 'Rain and regal Africa,'" said Mashaba.

