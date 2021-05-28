Family of CT undertaker held in Mozambique waiting for outcome of trial

Pastor Kenny McDillon from the Western Cape United Undertakers Front has been in contact with Lunguza's lawyers in Mozambique. He said that the lawyers had indicated that they were satisfied with how the trial went.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a Cape Town undertaker is waiting to hear whether a Mozambique court will release him from custody.

Undertaker Patrick Lunguza was arrested in Mozambique three months ago while he was transporting five bodies from Cape Town to Malawi.

He was travelling with some of the deceased's relatives and was stopped by police in Mozambique.

While Lunguza had all the necessary documentation, it was then discovered that some of the family members did not and on that basis, he was apprehended.

"We were told that the trial was held on the 26th and now we're waiting on judgement. The magistrate has to decide on whether there's guilt in the matter with Mr Lunguza. Up until now, we've not heard word but I believe that the sentencing date is set for the 31st of May."

