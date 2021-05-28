EWN Weather Watch: Clear skies for Joburg; morning showers for CT

The interior of South Africa is set for a fine but cool day on Saturday while the coastal regions need to hang onto their winter woolies and umbrellas as the rain hits these areas.

The rain persists in Cape Town, with morning showers expected. This will clear up, with the rest of the day expected to be partly cloudy. A high of 17°C is forecast for the Mother City.

Moving east up the coast, Gqeberha and East London are in for a rainy day as the southwesterly wind pushes the rain up the coast. Highs of 20°C and 22°C are expected for the respective cities.

Durban can also expect a dose of the wet weather, but with the rain only hitting in the evening. the city will top the mercury at 23°C.

In Bloemfontein, a fine but cold day is forecast. A high of 19°C can be expected.

Johannesburg and Pretoria are set for a fine day with clear skies. Pretoria will bask in the sun with a high of 24°C and Johannesburg will see a high of 21°C.

Polokwane can also boast of a having sunny day with a high of 25°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

