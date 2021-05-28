Eskom says no load shedding this weekend

The power grid has been under constant severe pressure since Tuesday due to high demand, breakdowns of units and delays in returning some units to service.

JOHANNESBURG - After days of electricity supply being under severe pressure, Eskom said the outlook had improved and there was no plan to cut off the power this weekend.

The power grid has been under constant severe pressure since Tuesday due to high demand, breakdowns of units and delays in returning some units to service.

"The outlook for today and indeed for the weekend has improved, that's because demand is lower being a weekend and that starts dropped during midday today. We do not expect to have to implement load shedding today and through the weekend," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.