Eskom fires CPO Tshitangano after guilty verdict in disciplinary process

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has dismissed its chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano with immediate effect following a guilty verdict in his disciplinary process.

He was suspended in February this year.

Eskom said that it relied on evidence of two witnesses and the forensic findings of law firm, Bowmans, with the chairperson of the hearing ruling that there was no choice but to dismiss Tshitangano.

