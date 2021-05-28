EC woman in court for selling daughter, niece for sexual exploitation

CAPE TOWN - A mother and two other people have appeared in court in connection with the sex trafficking of her 13-year-old daughter who has Down syndrome.

The women's 15-year-old niece was also a victim in Keiskamahoek in the Amathole district.

The accused will apply for bail at their next court appearance following their arrest two days ago.

The mother and two shop owners from Keiskamahoek were arrested during a joint operation between the Hawks and police.

It's alleged that she had sold her 13-year-old daughter, who has Down syndrome, and her 15-year-old niece to the two men for sexual exploitation.

The Hawks said that the crime dated back to February 2019, when the children were 11 and 13.

Both girls were taken to a place of safety in March.

The three accused have been remanded in custody until 7 June for formal bail application.

